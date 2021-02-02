‘We are very excited’ - Capetonians thank Ramaphosa for reopening beaches

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians are on Tuesday thanking President Cyril Ramaphosa and government for reopening beaches.

Families who have not been to the seaside in weeks say it was something they missed.

On Monday night, Ramaphosa announced the easing of level 3 lockdown regulations.

The president’s announcement could not have come on a better day. With 31 degrees forecast and hardly a breeze in the air, many people are likely to flock to their nearest beach.

#BeachesReopen beach-goers in Cape Town are happy to visit beaches. pic.twitter.com/VArUbflajJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2021

Capetonians say they had missed the sand between their toes and the crashing waves.

“I’m just glad I could come to the beach with my family,” one beachgoer said.

“I’m very excited; it’s amazing,” another said.

Some say beaches should never have been closed: “I think that it was a very bad idea for the president to close the beaches in the first place, obviously everyone would have kept their distance.”

At Camps Bay, people are adhering to lockdown regulations and wearing masks.

