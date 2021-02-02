WC bolsters law enforcement efforts in Khayelitsha following mass shooting

The Western Cape govt said it's activated 72-hour action plan to trace and arrest the assailants after six men were killed in a mass shooting in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said plans were underway to deploy additional law enforcement officers and other crime-fighting entities to Khayelitsha and other gang hotspots.

There had been yet another mass shooting in the area on Saturday in which six men were killed snd another was left wounded.

This was the township's third mass shooting in less than a year.

What's called a "72-hour activation plan" was underway to trace the three gunmen linked to the latest attack.

"We really want to call on the police, who are responsible for the investigation, to really make sure that people are held accountable, and that there are consequences for people committing these murders."

The provincial government is expected to roll-out its Area-Based Teams imitative later this month.

This would see police, law enforcement, neighbourhood watches, and other entities pool resources to quell crime in several areas, including Khayelitsha.

"In fact, we are also in the process of rolling out our law enforcement officers as additional boots on the ground to assist SAPS with visible policing."

Meanwhile, the suspects responsible for a drive-by shooting in Ravensmead on Friday are still at large.

Two teenagers and a man died in that attack.

