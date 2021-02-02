Vaccine arrival lifts mood of ordinary South Africans

Inoculations are likely to begin in about two weeks, once all regulatory and quality assurance processes have been completed.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that the hard work began now to administer and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

An aircraft carrying South Africa's first batch of one million AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on hand to welcome the consignment, alongside his deputy, David Mabuza and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The vials are now being stored at biovac in a cold-storage warehouse in Johannesburg.

The much-awaited first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived yesterday, marking a crucial milestone in South Africa’s fight against the pandemic.

Among the eager audience to welcome the consignment were ordinary South Africans who watched from the viewing deck at the airport as the precious cargo was offloaded.

"Hopefully, for phase two, we'll be vaccinated and maybe half of the country will be vaccinated, so I'm feeling much happier," one bystander said.

"The adults are going and the elderly are going and the families are torn apart but with the vaccines, it gives hope in a big way," another bystander opined.

Now that the vaccines are safely in the country, what happens next?

Inoculations are likely to begin in about two weeks, once all regulatory and quality assurance processes have been completed.

Thereafter, the government will start its national vaccination campaign, which will happen in three phases, including immunising 1.2 million healthcare workers.

This will contribute to the government’s mammoth goal to vaccinate about 40 million citizens by the end of the year.

All people who wish to receive a vaccine will register through the electronic vaccine data system which will be the backbone of achieving governments target of herd immunity.

Receiving the vaccine is entirely voluntary, so the success of the government’s strategy relies on South Africans’ willingness to be vaccinated for both personal and public benefit.

