Tourism, liquor sectors breathe easier after lockdown eased

CAPE TOWN - The tourism and liquor industries will be breathing sighs of relief a little louder than most now that lockdown restrictions that have hammered their finances have been eased.

Cape Town Tourism was thankful that curbs like the beach ban have been lifted but it was quick to add that the damage may have already been done.

The ban on gathering at public places, coupled with the curfew and the prohibition on booze sales, meant that the past festive season was a dismal one for tourism.

Restaurants and bars - those which are still left - can serve alcohol again.

A grouping of associations representing liquor traders and the like said that it was going to be a long journey back to recovery.

The Beer Association of South Africa's Pricilla Pillay: "Survey results from the Craft Brewers Association indicate that 87.5% of craft brewers are still at risk of permanent closure with zero targeted relief from government, this will likely become a reality.

Places of worship can also welcome back congregants but not in large numbers.

The Freedom of Religion South Africa's Michael Swain: "I think the whole religious community in South Africa breathes the collective sigh of relief because this was something that is very important. If the religious community is treated in an equitable and fair way in a similar way that other sectors of society were treated and unfortunately, for some reason, that has not been the case."

