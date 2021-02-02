Special Tribunal clears Makhura in PPE tender scandal

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has maintained that media stories implicating him in corruption were based on an erroneous judgment by the tribunal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has on Tuesday cleared Gauteng Premier David Makhura of any wrongdoing in the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders worth millions.

On Monday, his application to have this corrected was granted.

Last month, the Sunday World reported that the premier had been directly implicated in PPE graft - through an affidavit by former Gauteng health chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya.

Lehloenya said names of companies to be appointed to provide personal protective equipment were provided to her from Makhura’s office, former Health MEC Bandile Masuku and head of department Mkhululi Lukhele.

Makhura sacked Masuku following a Special Investigative Unit report into the PPE scandal – this in spite of no findings linking him to corruption having been made.

