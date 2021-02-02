SA records 2,548 new COVID-19 infections, 235 deaths

This takes the death toll from the virus to 44,399.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and thirty-five South Africans have died of the coronavirus, the Department of Health said on Monday.

The department, over the last 24 hours, has also recorded 2,548 new infections, taking the cumulative number of cases recorded since the pandemic started in March last year to 1,456,309.

The number of people who have recovered after contracting the virus now stands at 1,306,022, representing a recovery rate of 89%.

The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 456 309 with 2 548 new cases identified. Regrettably, 235 deaths have been reported. which brings the total to 44 399 deaths.Our recoveries now stand at 1 306 022, representing a recovery rate of 89% pic.twitter.com/AMkO3lKP7d Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 1, 2021

