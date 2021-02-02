20°C / 22°C
SA records 2,548 new COVID-19 infections, 235 deaths

This takes the death toll from the virus to 44,399.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and thirty-five South Africans have died of the coronavirus, the Department of Health said on Monday.

This takes the death toll from the virus to 44,399.

The department, over the last 24 hours, has also recorded 2,548 new infections, taking the cumulative number of cases recorded since the pandemic started in March last year to 1,456,309.

The number of people who have recovered after contracting the virus now stands at 1,306,022, representing a recovery rate of 89%.

Timeline

