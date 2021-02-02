SA Christian Forum taking Dlamini-Zuma to court over lockdown church ban

It said that while the president announced on Monday night that churches may now operate, it wanted an order preventing government from shutting down churches in future.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Christian Forum said that it was pushing ahead with its bid to have the ban under lockdown regulations declared unconstitutional.

The forum is taking Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to court.

The High Court in Johannesburg has given government until 24 February to file its answering affidavits.

The religious group's Bishop Marothi Mashashane: "Because we agree on the things that they don't agree with, meanwhile nobody has ever consulted the religious structures, so it is for that reason that indeed, we still believe that we need that declaratory order."

