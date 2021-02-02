Relaxing of lockdown restrictions sparks mixed feelings from political parties

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol visiting beaches and religious gatherings.

JOHANNESBURG – Political parties have mixed feelings over the relaxation of adjusted level three lockdown regulations.

The curfew has also been shortened.

The Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that they were pleased with the adjustments.

“The IFP notes the easing of restrictions of adjusted Level 3. The lifting of restrictions for sale, consumption and distribution of alcohol with limited times of sale and offsite consumption regulations will provide huge relief for the industry and will help save jobs.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was, however, opposed to the resumption of alcohol sales for offsite consumption, calling the move reckless.

The party said that Ramaphosa was trying to please alcohol manufacturing capitalist establishments.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that Ramaphosa had let South Africans down.

“We are very glad that some of the more nonsensical restrictions have been lifted, particularly those on the beaches. No matter how the president tries to spin it, South African citizens have been badly let down by an incapable state that has neither the ability nor the will to protect lives and livelihoods.”

Cope was also disappointed with Ramaphosa, saying he should have given more details about the transparency of the vaccine rollout programme to avoid more possible corruption.

