Ramaphosa: Nobody will be forced to take COVID-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the vaccines that are being rolled out have passed rigorous scientific scrutiny.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans will not be forced to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed getting a jab will be voluntary.

The first consignment of COVID-19 inoculations have arrived and are being kept in cold storage while a quality assurance process is carried out.

Ramaphosa has reiterated that the vaccines that are being rolled out have passed rigorous scientific scrutiny.

He said that inoculations would not be forced on citizens.

"Nobody will be forced to take this vaccine. Nobody will be forbidden from travelling to where ever they want to travel to, including from school or from taking part in any public activity if they have not been vaccinated. Nobody will be given this vaccine against their will."

