Ramaphosa: Nobody will be forced to take COVID-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the vaccines that are being rolled out have passed rigorous scientific scrutiny.

A resident of the Anni Azzurri elderly care home in Rome receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of the coronavirus vaccination campaign by healthcare workers of Asl Roma 1 on 8 January 2021. Picture: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africans will not be forced to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed getting a jab will be voluntary.

The first consignment of COVID-19 inoculations have arrived and are being kept in cold storage while a quality assurance process is carried out.

WATCH: Touchdown! First COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in JHB

Ramaphosa has reiterated that the vaccines that are being rolled out have passed rigorous scientific scrutiny.

He said that inoculations would not be forced on citizens.

"Nobody will be forced to take this vaccine. Nobody will be forbidden from travelling to where ever they want to travel to, including from school or from taking part in any public activity if they have not been vaccinated. Nobody will be given this vaccine against their will."

WATCH: What you should know about the COVID-19 vaccine in SA

