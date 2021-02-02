Ramaphosa: Govt putting plans in place to secure more stable energy supply

Ramaphosa opened the 27th Annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba's virtual event on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the assurance that government is putting plans in place to secure a more stable energy supply.

Ramaphosa opened the 27th Annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba's virtual event on Monday afternoon.

It brings together key players in the sector, with the aim of strengthening the continent's mining capacity.

In his keynote address, the president has highlighted the negative impact that unreliable energy supply has on the mining sector.

Ramaphosa said reliable and affordable energy supply was the lifeblood of mining and played a key role in bringing about economic growth.



“We have witnessed the impact of high-cost unreliable energy supply in the sector in South Africa.”

The president said through the Integrated Resource Plan, these challenges would be addressed.

“We are working to broaden our energy mix and enable energy generation for own use and reform and strengthen the capacity of the state power utility, Eskom.”

The virtual event runs until Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.