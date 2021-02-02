PSA asks ConCourt to reverse Labour Appeal Court finding on public wage deal

Last year, the Labour Court declared as unconstitutional and invalid a 2018 wage agreement after Treasury said it never gave the green light for the deal to be sealed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has appealed to the Constitutional Court to reverse the findings of the Labour Appeal Court regarding public wages.

The PSA said if the ruling that set aside a collective agreement was permitted, it would effectively destroy collective bargaining.

In its submissions to the apex court, the union argues that it was not in the public interest for the State to both benefit from collective agreements and also have the option to pick provisions which they wish to implement in the same agreement.

The PSA disputed all merits put forth by judges of the Labour Appeal Court, going as far as to say they failed to fully consider the impact of their findings.

In the submission to the Constitutional Court, the union questions why the Labour Appeal Court did not interrogate how the government managed to implement the now unconstitutional agreement for two years and only found fault with it in the third year.

Furthermore, it adds that the ability for the state to choose and pick which provisions of the agreement it will implement means that the employer obtains all of the benefits of a collective bargaining agreement and none of its obligations.

It contrasts this scenario with how workers, on the other hand, may have the agreement imposed on them without their consent and lose their right to strike and have no remedy when the state opts out of the deal.

The State's case at the Labour Appeal Court was centred around a letter from Treasury to the Department of Public Service and Administration in 2018 after the agreement was approved by Cabinet, stressing that it is not committing to funding the cost of the deal which was above the compensation ceiling.

