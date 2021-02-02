KZN health authorities ‘in the dark’ about SA surpassing second wave peak

While President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that the country has surpassed the peak of the coronavirus second wave, KZN health authorities say they are yet to receive confirmation of this.

DURBAN - There appears to be a breakdown in communication between the national and KwaZulu-Natal governments regarding the COVID-19 second wave.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that the country has surpassed the peak of the coronavirus second wave, KZN health authorities say they were yet to receive confirmation of this.

Senior government officials in the province, led by Premier Sihle Zikalala, have held a media briefing on Tuesday following the president’s address to the nation.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said it would be premature to suggest that KwaZulu-Natal was among provinces that have surpassed the peak of the coronavirus second wave.

“We also don’t want to pre-empt and pre-empt incorrectly.”

Simelane-Zulu said while she was not sure if the province had passed the peak of the second wave, she was confident that the province would be able to manage a third wave of COVID-19 if it occured.

“Should it happen, we will be ready and we will be able to deal with it as we did with the second wave.”

KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country at over 46,000.

About 3,000 patients were hospitalised as of 31 January.

