Gauteng SACP defends Makhura, Lesufi, Khawe amid tender process scandal

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng has come to the defence of the African National Congress (ANC)’s provincial chairperson David Makhura, his deputy Panyaza Lesufi and secretary Jacob Khawe, calling for divisive elements and wedge drivers in the alliance movement to be isolated.

All three have been drawn into scandals involving tender processes in the province but Makhura has since been cleared following an erroneous judgment by the Special Tribunals Court.

The SACP in Gauteng is directly opposed to calls from the ANC Youth League for Makhura to be hauled before the integrity commission.

It’s argued no processes have been completed to find Makhura, Lesufi and Khawe in the wrong.

The vanguard, as it’s known, hit out at the media - claiming gutter and rubbish journalism ignored crucial details in claims of corruption being levelled against Makhura.

SACP deputy secretary Sekete Moshoeshoe said the party was duty-bound to defend the ANC’s leadership.

“We will not allow, whether it is from within or outside, such tendencies. We will then isolate such tendencies and deal with them and ensure that there is integrity in the organisation.”

Makhura has successfully applied to have an error regarding his role in the PPE saga rectified by the Special Tribunals Court.

