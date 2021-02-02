Ford Motors invest almost R16bn in its SA manufacturing operations

The company said this investment is expected to create 11,000 new jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Ford Motors has announced an investment of almost R16 billion in its manufacturing operations in South Africa.

The company on Tuesday said this investment was expected to create 11,000 new jobs.

Operations director Andrea Cavallaro said the aim of the investment was to increase Ford's installed capacity in South Africa from 168,000 to 200,000 vehicles.

“Mr president, I am delighted to announce that we are investing a further R15.8 billion in our South African operations as we mark a new era of Ford in South Africa.”

Ford joins global carmakers including Volkswagen, Toyota and Nissan in ramping up production in Africa, viewed by the industry as a largely untapped market for new car sales.

