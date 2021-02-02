De Lille feels Scopa's displeasure over Beitbridge border fence plan

Members sitting on Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) have objected to another plan to repair the Beitbridge border fence as it could turn out to be another waste of money.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille was back in the spotlight on Tuesday to face another Parliament hearing on the Beitbridge border fence fiasco.

De Lille has faced repeated calls to take accountability for the R37 million wasted on the project.

Treasury and the Auditor-General said that it amounted to wasteful expenditure.

They fear a repeat of what happened the last time where the fence was found to be the incorrect height, among other defects.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “That entire fence was a sham. It then begs the question: What are you actually repairing? For all intents and purposes, that entire fence has to be stripped.”

De Lille agreed with Members of Parliament, adding that the fence would no longer be the responsibility of her department alone.

“Any repairs to fix the mess at Beitbridge will not be decided by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Development alone, because the Department of Defence is the user department.”

The Special Investigating Unit is also probing the matter.

