CoCT pushes Woodstock housing project, asks for survey of illegal dwellers

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town said that it was moving forward with plans to develop social housing at Woodstock Hospital and was asking the Western Cape High Court to order a survey of illegal occupants.

The municipality said this was needed to determine the number of illegal occupants on the premises, their identities, monthly income, and eligibility for state-subsidised housing.

This would ensure that the social housing plans were not delayed further.

Activists groups staged illegal land invasions in March 2017, stalling plans for social housing in Woodstock and the Helen Bowden property near the V&A Waterfront.

Spokesperson for Mayor Dan Plato, Lyndon Khan said: “The development of social housing is not possible unless all illegal occupants vacate the site. In 2018, a High Court interdict was granted against further unlawful occupation attempts at the property, despite this the number of illegal occupiers has increased substantially.”

