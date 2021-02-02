Busa warns Ramaphosa of consequences of Zuma threat to defy ConCourt order

In a statement by its president, Sipho Pityana, Busa said that following Zuma's own hard-hitting stance to refuse orders from the apex court, constitutional democracy and the rule of law in the country were under severe threat.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that threats made by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, to defy a Constitutional Court judgement would only serve to exacerbate investor anxieties and worsen the country's economic conditions.

Zuma on Monday said that the court's actions were political and undermined his Constitutional rights after it ruled last week that he should return to the state capture commission and provide answers. The former president said that he would not abide by the court ruling.

In a statement by its president, Sipho Pityana, Busa said that following Zuma's own hard-hitting stance to refuse orders from the apex court, constitutional democracy and the rule of law in the country were under severe threat.

It warned that failure to act against Zuma's "blatant violation" of a decision by the highest court in the land would send out a message that South Africa did not have the right political and economic environments to attract investment.

The Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) has called on Zuma to abide by the law and return to the state capture commission to respond to the many allegations of corruption and wrong-doing against him.

The party has also hit out at the commission, accusing it of coming across like a factional tool of some in the governing party.

The EFF's Sixolise Gcilishe: "We reiterate our call for former President Jacob Zuma and his legal counsel to reconsider the outright defiance of the Constitutional Court because there will always be a recourse if the Zondo Commission's bias continues."

