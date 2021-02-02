Bail bid of PI implicated in Charl Kinnear’s murder postponed to end of Feb

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of a private investigator implicated in the assassination of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear has been postponed until later this month.

Zane Kilian appeared in the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested in September, days after Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home.

Kilian is accused of having tracked Kinnear's phone over a period of time. The State said he did so until the hour of the murder.

Authorities believe this played a key role in exposing Kinnear's exact location.

The person who pulled the trigger has, however, not yet been apprehended.

Kilian's bail bid has been postponed to 26 February.

The former professional rugby player faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication

