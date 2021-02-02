Are the COVID-19 vaccines in a safe place? Yes, says Biovac CEO

Biovac has a three-month contract to store the one million AstraZeneca vaccine at the right temperature and distribute them to the different provinces later this month.

JOHANNESBURG – The pharmaceutical company tasked with storing and distributing the first batch of South Africa's vaccine has given the assurance that extra security was in place to make sure it's safe.

There were concerns that the lifesaving jabs could be compromised if extra security measures were not taken to ensure that criminals did not get their hands on them while being transported.

Biovac's chief executive officer Morena Makhoana said that he was confident that the inoculations were safe in their storage rooms.

“We ourselves as Biovac Pharmaceutical Company are under scrutiny. We have to make sure things go according to plan, or else our license could be taken away – and the transportation thereof (sic). I must say, I am fairly confident of the steps that have been taken.”

