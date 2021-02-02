ANC’s silence on Zuma attack on ConCourt order not surprising: analysts

In a statement on Monday, former President Jacob Zuma said he would defy the Constitutional Court which ordered him to return to the state capture inquiry this month.

JOHANNESBURG – Analysts have said that the African National Congress's (ANC) silence on former President Jacob Zuma's vicious attack on democratic institutions makes the party complicit.

The ANC has refused to comment on the matter, with its spokesperson Pule Mabe saying that the party's national executive committee may deliberate over it during a scheduled meeting on 12 February.

Zuma, in a hard-hitting statement on Monday, compared himself to the late struggle icon Robert Sobukwe, complaining that special and different circumstances were designed in order to deal with him and suspend his constitutional rights.

He said that he would defy the Constitutional Court, which ordered him to return to the state capture inquiry this month.

In 2014, for a second time, Zuma took an oath to serve both the country and its Constitution as the president of South Africa.

Fast forward to 2021 and when he challenged the guardians of that Constitution, as he threatened to defy an order from the apex court.

Jg Zuma Statement on Constitional Court Decision Compelling Me to Appear Before State Capture Commission 1... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

While this happened, his party, the ANC, looked on.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Lukhona Mguni questioned why the ANC failed to restrict Zuma or at least debate his impact on the party.

“He will further soil on the already compromised and fragile name of the ANC.”

The University of Pretoria’s Dr Sthembile Mbethe said that the expectations of the ANC to agree on an approach to Zuma were unrealistic.

“It is completely unsurprising that there is no statement and that there is no response to this issue including to the judgement last week.

Zuma is scheduled to appear before the Zondo Commission from the 15th of February.

