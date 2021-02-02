A tough road to recovery: CT bars, taverns relieved as alcohol sales ban lifted

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced alcohol may now be served at licensed premises throughout the week, while sales for off-site consumption are allowed from Mondays to Thursdays.

CAPE TOWN - Bars and tavern owners in Cape Town are relieved the alcohol sales ban has been lifted, but still face a long road to financial recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced alcohol may now be served at licensed premises throughout the week, while sales for off-site consumption are allowed from Mondays to Thursdays.

Government had imposed the latest ban from 29 December to help keep hospital beds free of alcohol-related trauma cases.

Various sectors of the alcohol industry have been severely affected by the latest ban on alcohol sales in the heart of the festive season.

Among those hit hard are tavern owners like Nomfanekiso Noqa Mgwayi.

WATCH: Julian Pienaar: We have lost a lot

She owns Fanies Place in Langa and has had to retrench 50% of her staff, while the business is drowning in debt, just to stay open.

“I don’t have money to buy stock; I had to borrow from people. We also survive on stokvels.”

In Cape Town's party zone, Long Street, Space Bar and Blue Bar owner Branirmir Krivokapic said it had been a tough few months.

He's worried about another ban in the future and plans to push hard while they can.

WATCH: Apiwe Mawela Nxusani: I don’t know how we will get by

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.