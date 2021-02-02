8 years on, memory of Anene Booysen rape, murder fading in Bredasdorp

A community worker in Bredasdorp said that many residents did not talk about the Anene Booysen murder anymore as it was not the last such tragedy to befall the small town.

CAPE TOWN – A Bredasdorp community is on Tuesday being reminded of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Anene Booysen.

The teenager was found clinging to life at a construction site on this day, on 2 February 2013.

Booysen clung to life just long enough to tell police that multiple men had attacked her.

She later died in hospital.

PODCAST: Remembering Anene Booysen

Community worker Lana O'Neil has been involved in supporting the families of gender-based violence victims in Bredasdorp.

She also runs a shelter for abused women and children.

O'Neil said, that sadly, many residents don't talk about the Anene Booysen murder anymore as it was not the last such tragedy to befall the small town.

“I think it’s only the family that really talk about it. People forget so easily, communities forget. It happened, and then how many after Anene?”

Booysen's murder made international headlines and O'Neil believes that it encouraged abused women in the area to speak up and seek help.

Booysen initially told police multiple men had attacked her.

Only one man, Johannes Kana, was convicted and sentenced for the 2013 rape and murder.

He however claims he's innocent and wants his case reopened.

