JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on Monday night on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

Earlier, the president led a delegation of officials who received the first one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives update on COVID fighting efforts