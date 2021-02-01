UK govt announces new sanctions against Zimbabwe's 4 top security chiefs

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said sanctions were being imposed in response to crackdowns that saw 23 people killed in 2018 and 2019.

HARARE - The United Kingdom (UK) government has on Monday announced new sanctions against four top security chiefs in Zimbabwe.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said sanctions were being imposed in response to crackdowns that saw 23 people killed in 2018 and 2019.

Those targeted are security minister Owen Ncube, police chief Godwin Matanga, the head of the secret service Isaac Moyo and the head of the presidential guard, Anselem Sanyatwe.

A statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the four were responsible for the worst human rights violations against Zimbabweans since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took office four years ago.

They’re accused of being behind the deaths of 23 people during post-election demonstrations in 2018, and during fuel price protests two years ago.

The UK is doing this now because it’s no longer part of the EU.

Zimbabwe’s government spokesman Nick Mangwana tweeted that none of the four affected officials had assets in the UK or travelled there in the past three years.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.