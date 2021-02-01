Suspected Ivermectin smugglers due in court today

Customs officials at OR Tambo International Airport seized the drugs on Thursday. It’s understood the suspects wanted to sell the tablets.

JOHANNESBURG - Six men are expected to appear in a Joburg court on Monday for being in possession of suspected Ivermectin tablets worth R6 million.

Customs officials at OR Tambo International Airport seized the drugs on Thursday.

It’s understood the suspects wanted to sell the tablets.

Ivermectin has been in demand after it was conditionally approved by the health products regulator here at home to treat COVID-19 patients.

The police's Athlenda Mathe: "Six suspects have been charged for being in possession of unregistered medicines without authorisation and importing medicines without a licence from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority."

