Solidarity Movement calls on govt to scale down lockdown to level 1

With a declining coronavirus infection rate in the country, the movement said there was no reason why current restrictions should continue.

CAPE TOWN - With President Cyril Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday evening, the Solidarity Movement said government should relax lockdown regulations to level one.

With a declining coronavirus infection rate in the country, the movement said there was no reason why current restrictions should continue.

The president's address on government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be at 8 pm.

READ: Ramaphosa schedules family meeting for Monday night

The Solidarity Movement said the advanced level 3 lockdown had served its purpose and it was time to relax these heightened restrictions.

Chairperson Flip Buys said a move to level 1 was vital for business, in particular, the tourism and liquor industries.

“We have seen a lot of problems for the economy and many people have lost their jobs. We can’t go on like this.”

READ: Ramaphosa defends enforcing lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections

The organisation has described government’s approach to tackling the pandemic as short-sighted and said it did little to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa’s address follows meetings he’s recently had with Cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the president’s coordinating council.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.