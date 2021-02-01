Sharp rise in petrol and diesel price from Wednesday

The Energy Department stated that this was as a result of increases in the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced that the price of petrol will increase by 81 cents on Wednesday, 3 February.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel will rise by between 58 and 59 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin will cost 59 cents more a litre.

LPG will cost 193 cents more per kilogram.

Citing reasons for the prices increases, the Energy Department stated that the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.

“The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 31 December 2020 to 28 January 2021 was 15.0872 compared to 14.9391 during the previous period.”

