SABC: Scaling down '7de Laan', 'Muvhango' will make way for other SA voices

A new Afrikaans telenovela, 'Die Sentrum', and Tsonga series, 'Giyani', will fill the open slots left by the two iconic dramas.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has eased fears that it could be terminating its popular primetime shows, 7de Laan and Muvhango, after the broadcaster announced it was scaling back the number of episodes.

The SABC responded to a petition demanding it abandon the decision to cut the iconic Afrikaans and Venda dramas from five episodes a week to just three.

A new Afrikaans telenovela, Die Sentrum, and Tsonga series, Giyani, will fill the open slots.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The decision was made to allow a multitude of South African voices and cultures to have a place on SABC 2. We are confident that this new telenovela will be a drawcard and will, like 7de Laan, keep the channel’s loyal soapies' viewers entertained for the remainder of the week.”

It was not yet clear what impact this would have on the shows, as well as its cast and crew who may have to endure a production budget cut.

