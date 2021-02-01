SA COVID-19 death toll hits 44,164 as 213 more fatalities confirmed

The Department of Health said that 4,525 new cases of the virus had been reported, taking the cumulative total of infections since the first case in March last year to 1,453,761.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's coronavirus death toll has risen to 44,164 deaths after 213 fatalities were reported over the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated after contracting the virus now stands at 1,299,620, representing a recovery rate of 89%.

