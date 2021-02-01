Ramaphosa schedules family meeting for Monday night

The address will take place at 8pm and will come just hours after the president receives the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines from India.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday night to give an update on the latest developments regarding the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech comes as the country prepares to roll out a historic COVID-19 vaccine inoculation programme targeting at least 40 million South Africans by the end of this year.

The president will receive the first one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at OR Tambo International Airport this afternoon.

Health workers are at the front of the queue to get the jab in about two weeks' time.

Acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale: "Thye address follows a meeting in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the president's Coordinating Council and Cabinet. The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences."

