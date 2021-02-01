Ramaphosa defends enforcing lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised that the government made the right decision to balance saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again defended government’s decision to enforce the lockdown to try and curb the increase of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Ramaphosa addressed the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council’s (Nedlac) labour school on Monday morning.

He emphasised that the government made the right decision to balance saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

The president’s sentiments come amid calls by labour and other sections of society for a reassessment of the ban on liquor sales as jobs and investment suffers.

President Ramaphosa said that the restrictions which were enforced to control the spread of COVID-19 were implemented with the knowledge that the effects of an uncontrolled pandemic could potentially cause irreversible damage to the economy.

"From the onset of this pandemic, some people have presented our response as a clear choice between containing infections and keeping our economy alive. We have found that this is a false choice. The restrictions we've had toput in place to flatten the curve have had a severe impact on the economy and employment."

Ramaphosa added that the situation could have been far worse if the pandemic was allowed to decimate the population.

Nedlac is among the many bodies which the president has been consulting with about the various adjustments to the lockdown as it affects business, labour and community altogether.

The constituencies have not always agreed with government’s approach to the crisis.

