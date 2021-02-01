Overberg firefighter Melio van Rooy paid the ultimate sacrifice

The Western Cape's environmental affairs department's James Brent Styan said Van Rooyen paid the ultimate sacrifice while working to extinguish the fire, which has been raging on for a week.

CAPE TOWN – A firefighter from the Overberg fire services, fighting a wildfire in the Barrydale area, has lost his life in the line of duty.

Melio van Rooy died while helping with firefighting efforts on Sunday.

The Barrydale fire, also known as the Brandrivier fire, started burning a week ago in the mountains and continues to burn.

Resources remain on the scene and efforts continues on Monday.

The provincial local government and environmental affairs department's James Brent Styan said: “Melio van Rooy paid the ultimate sacrifice during fire suppression operations in the area, and we wanted to express sympathy to his fellow firefighters, his friends and his family. This is the second firefighter fatality that we have seen this season.”

He said two firefighters from the Overstrand district were also injured while battling a blaze near Gansbaai.

They have been hospitalised.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.