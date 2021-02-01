NW Premier Mokgoro still not sure why his ANC membership temporarily suspended

The party has confirmed Mokgoro’s suspension, along with four other members of the legislature, after they voted with the opposition.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro said that he still did not understand why his membership had been temporarily suspended by the African National Congress (ANC)’s interim provincial committee.

This resulted in the ANC‘s preferred candidate losing to a Democratic Alliance (DA) nominated member.

Reports of Mokgoro’s suspension emerged on Saturday and the news was confirmed by the ANC on Sunday.

The party also announced that Mokgoro and four other members of the legislature had been referred to a disciplinary committee.

It said that their actions were in violation of the ANC’s constitution.

But the premier said that he did nothing wrong.

"They still have to explain to me how in a secret ballot they have the incredible capability to say who voted what."

Mokgoro would not be drawn on whether he did in fact vote with the opposition.

"I was there as a deployee of the African National Congress, I voted when it was time to vote."

Mokgoro will remain premier but his work will be regulated.

