No comment: ANC on Zuma’s decision to defy ConCourt order

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told Eyewitness News the party had taken a decision to reserve comments on the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Monday said it would not comment on former President Jacob Zuma’s scathing attack on the Constitutional Court and the state capture commission of inquiry.

In a statement, Zuma said he would defy the commission, which he is set to appear before on 15 February.

The commission successfully approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to compel the former president to return to the witness stand.

Zuma, in turn, has attacked both the commission and the Constitutional Court, saying his constitutional rights were being undermined.

Mabe said Zuma’s views were likely to be discussed in two weeks’ time when the national executive committee meets.

“We’ve got an NEC [meeting coming up], the party must reflect on this so that issues such as these don’t end up veering off from what the organisation is supposed to do.”

