Mkhize: No decision yet on whether govt leaders will be first to get vaccine

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that it was important for some leaders to take the jab first to demonstrate that it was safe.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that there was no decision yet on who would take the first COVID-19 vaccines and whether government leaders would be among the first to be inoculated.

The plane carrying the one million AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon.

"It's important for confidence to be built to show that the vaccines are safe enough and I think we will have to take that decision quickly but it is not my decision."

