Mkhize gives assurances that SA has infrastructure to handle COVID-19 vaccines

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has assured South Africans that the country has the infrastructure for the first one million vaccines arriving on home soil.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will touch down at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon where President Cyril Ramaphosa and a government delegation will wait for the arrival.

This is the first step in the country's largest vaccine rollout programme which will be a historic one, where more than 1.2 million healthcare workers will be inoculated during the first phase.

Mkhize said that the vaccines would be placed in quarantine for at least two weeks.

This is standard procedure for any vaccine that enters the country.

"They will be taken to a place where they will be put in quarantine, which means that nothing can be done until all the quality assurance has been completed. They'll then be stored and then there will be stocktaking to see if the numbers are what we've ordered and then we'll look for breakages."

Mkhize said that the provinces were also onboard and that it was all systems go.

"Every province has a well-structured plan. Each province has a depot where all of these vaccines will land in every province and beyond that, they also have specific sites that are designated with distribution for both public and private sector."

Mkhize said that there was no decision yet on who would take the first COVID-19 vaccines and whether government leaders would be among the first to be inoculated.

The minister said that it was important for some leaders to take the jab first to demonstrate that it was safe.

"It's important for confidence to be built to show that the vaccines are safe enough and I think we will have to take that decision quickly but it is not my decision.

