Life after 52 days in hospital: CT COVID survivor struggles with after-effects

Nceba Simayile (50) developed a severe form of the virus last year and four months later, he said even performing very basic tasks exhausted him.

Seated in the backyard of this Bellville home, Simayile describes how he fell ill with COVID-19 in August last year, eventually spending 52 days in the Tygerberg Hospital.

He can't recall much of the time spent in hospital, but he's got high praise for the staff who worked tirelessly to save his life.

“I was a little bit confused about what is happening because I could hear people like my wife praying for me that the Lord Jesus must save my life and for me, I didn't feel anything like I'm going to die or what. But then on 7 September, I woke up and it was only then that the nurses and doctors related the story that I was about to die; it was like a miracle for me to be alive.”

Nceba now focusses on regaining his physical strength as things he could easily do before like helping his wife with tasks around the home or driving are an uphill battle.

Despite these challenges, the father of five still dreams of resurrecting a crop farming business venture that failed due to a lack of funding before the pandemic hit.

