Lethole's death: Tembisa Hospital CEO must not 'interfere with the process'

The department has given Dr Lekopane Mogaladi until Friday to explain why he should not be suspended following the death of Shonisani Lethole under his leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi on Monday said the Tembisa Hospital CEO was served with a suspension notice to ensure that the recommendations of the Health Ombuds were implemented without any interference.

The MEC said the department would be instituting an audit investigation into Lethole's death.

“We want to give the CEO an opportunity to go and prepare himself and not to interfere with the process when we want to implement the recommendations because he is implicated.”

