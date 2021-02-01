Lack of beach protest arrests questioned as protesters vow to return

Hundreds of people took to coastal areas across the Western Cape over the weekend, in defiance of adjusted level 3 COVID-19 regulations.

CAPE TOWN – Beach protesters have vowed to return to the seaside this week to oppose the current ban.

Despite their non-compliance, no arrests were made.

This drew much criticism, with political parties questioning the lack of law enforcement.

One of the beach protest organisers, Clay Wilson, said that they would continue to visit the beaches this week.

He said another picket was expected to be held at Fish Hoek Beach in the coming days.

"If this ban isn't lifted then on Saturday, we'll be having another protest."

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Wandile Kasibe has called for the immediate suspension of law enforcement officers who neglected to act against the demonstrators.

"The police must do their job, in fact the people who failed to arrest those people must be taken to task, and the people who broke the rules must also be arrested."

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Cameron Dugmore also weighed in on the matter.

"The National Command Council actually needs to investigate these protests but in particular the response of the provincial government, as well as the City of Cape Town."

