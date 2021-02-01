‘It brings hope’ - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines

The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhere in the world, frontline workers such as nurses and doctors will be vaccinated first.

KEMPTON PARK - A crucial milestone has been marked in South Africa’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic as the country’s first one million AstraZeneca vaccines have arrived.

The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhere in the world, frontline workers such as nurses and doctors will be vaccinated first.

They will require two jabs administered at least four weeks apart.

South Africa will receive another 500,000 in a few weeks’ time.

READ: First batch of COVID-19 vaccines land in SA

Among those who were waiting in anticipation for the one million vaccines were ordinary South Africans who after months of enduring the battle against COVID-19, have welcomed the vaccine.



Watching the plane land from the viewing deck at OR Tambo International Airport, one bystander said hope had been restored in the country.

“It is exciting; it brings hope. Government has been working hard in the fight against COVID-19. This really gives us hope.”

READ: Mkhize: No decision yet on whether govt leaders will be first to get vaccine

While another resident said government, securing the first batch of vaccines in less than a year since the first case was reported in the country, was a life-changing achievement.

“I think it’s going to change our lives again, as this corona changed our lives when it came. But now, at least, we are going to go back to our normal lives.”

Government aims to have 67% of the population vaccinated by the end of this year in its quest to achieve herd immunity.

WATCH: What you should know about the COVID-19 vaccine in SA

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.