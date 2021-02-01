Horrified Khayelitsha residents want more SAPS visibility after mass shooting

On Saturday, six men were shot dead at a home in the PJS informal settlement after three men barged in and opened fire.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum is again calling for increased police visibility following a mass shooting.

On Saturday, six men were shot dead at a home in the PJS informal settlement after three men barged in and opened fire.

Another person was wounded.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said the community was reeling following the mass shooting.

“The community is horrified with the killings that have been taking place in our township.”

READ: CT police hunting 3 gunmen after 6 people killed in Khayelitsha

It's not the first shooting massacre in the area.

In October last year, six people were gunned down, while four others were wounded at a home in Site C.

In March, six people were killed in gun violence at a tavern in the same area.

“Areas such as Khayelitsha need added policing activity, in an integrated fashion so that there's visibility and so that the metro police works with SAPS.”

In 2014, the Western Cape premier launched a commission of inquiry into allegations of police inefficiency in Khayelitsha and a breakdown in relations with the community.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.