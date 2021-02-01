Govt now tasked with addressing vaccine hesitancy amongst citizens

The first consignment of the vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhere in the world, frontline workers such as nurses, doctors and other essential workers will be vaccinated first.

JOHANNESBURG - With 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country, government will now have to address some views towards vaccine hesitancy.

But there are some who are reluctant to receive a vaccine.

Government aims to have 67% of the population vaccinated by the end of this year in its quest to achieve herd immunity.

Excited onlookers watched the aircraft land on Monday afternoon with many clinging to hope that the vaccine will help the country in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some people are confident that the virus can be beaten.

One man said he was definitely going to take the vaccine while the other said: “I am happy that we finally have the medicine that can heal our country because lately, it’s been bad, people are dying.”

While getting a vaccine approved is a scientific and medical journey there are those who are refusing to take the vaccine.



However, there are campaigns to make sure that South Africans receive information to ease their concerns.

