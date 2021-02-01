Ex-Scopa chair Themba Godi: Procurement officials were never vetted by executive

Godi is testifying at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former chairperson of the Parliament Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Themba Godi on Monday said decisions including the vetting of procurement officials were made to prevent corruption but there was never political will to implement them by the executive.



He said it was common for political party battles, including intra-party factions, to derail work in committees but during his leadership, Scopa worked as a team.

Godi said there was still no consequence for noncompliance with financial management provisions and that looters got off scot-free and were able to jump from department to department with impunity.

“I think from about 42 cases, about 40 were all resolved through a plea bargain. A person who has used or caused the loss of millions of rands got five-year suspended sentences and a fine of R20,000 or R30,000.”

