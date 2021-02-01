Defiant Zuma says won't abide by ConCourt order to appear at Zondo Inquiry

In a statement, former President Jacob Zuma likened the Constitutional Court to the apartheid government and said that it was politicised.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma said that he would no longer cooperate with the state capture commission as long as it was chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and he would go to prison should he be arrested.

In a statement, Zuma likened the Constitutional Court to the apartheid government and said that it was politicised.

READ: 'Blunders': ConCourt says Zondo Inquiry to blame for Zuma situation

He said that he would remain defiant like he did during apartheid and he would not abide by the Constitutional Court judgement that compelled him to appear at the commission.

READ: Jacob Zuma's statement on ConCourt order, Zondo Commission

Jg Zuma Statement on Constitional Court Decision Compelling Me to Appear Before State Capture Commission 1... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

He said that he expected Zondo to not rule on a matter involving him but he did, proving that he was biased.

WATCH: 'Zuma has no right to remain silent' - former president ordered to appear at state capture inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.