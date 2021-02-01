20°C / 22°C
CT woman expected in court for breaking lockdown regulations on alcohol

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said that 200 bottles of cider and wine were seized.

Police raided a Bishop Lavis home on 29 January 2021 and confiscated alcohol to the value of R9,000. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Police raided a Bishop Lavis home on 29 January 2021 and confiscated alcohol to the value of R9,000. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman is expected in court on Monday after thousands of rand worth of liquor was seized over the weekend.

Police raided her Bishop Lavis home on Friday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said that 200 bottles of cider and wine were seized.

"Upon their arrival, the confiscated alcohol worth R9,000 and arrested the suspect. She is charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations and she is appearing in court."

Authorities have gone all out to enforce the ban on liquor sales.

The ban has drawn mixed feelings and the impact has been two-pronged: on one hand it has freed up much-needed medical resources amid the pandemic and on the other hand, the alcohol industry is suffering.

The South African Liquor Brand Owners Association has argued that the ban must now be scrapped.

The association's Kurt Moore: "It has been more than just the industry that's lost. Government's lost in the region of R47 billion in excise tax contributions."

