CT police hunting shooters after 6 people killed in Khayelitsha shooting

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives in Cape Town are searching for the brazen gunmen who shot and killed six men in Khayelitsha.

Seven men were at a friend's home in the PJ's informal settlement on Saturday night when three armed entered and opened fire.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Three suspects entered and fired several shots, killing five and wounding two. Two seriously injured victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment where one later died."

The motive for the attack is being investigated.

What's called a 72-hour activation plan has been launched to trace the criminals.

"Anyone with information that can assist the police investigation is urged to contact the police."

