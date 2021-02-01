Corruption Watch calls on Fusion Centre to probe Ters-related corruption

Corruption Watch has released its report on wrongdoing relating to COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee ReliefSscheme (Ters) corruption as reported by whistleblowers.

CAPE TOWN – Corruption Watch has called on the Fusion Centre to look into employers who were not paying over Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributions and were evading tax.

The Fusion Centre was established to deal with COVID-19-related graft.

Corruption Watch has released its report on wrongdoing relating to COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) corruption as reported by whistleblowers.

The organisation received over 100 whistleblower reports through its investigation.

In its report, Corruption Watch highlighted trends contained in 126 whistleblower reports that related to Ters payments.

Gauteng has the most Ters-related corruption cases with 57, followed by the Western Cape with 15.

The private security industry sits with the most corruption cases against it.

According to the report, people who were more likely to get their hands dirty were payroll officers, finance personnel and managers.

Inspectors who took bribes to ignore labour breaches were also highlighted as culprits.

The report recommends that various law enforcement agencies continue to try to recover money lost to graft.

