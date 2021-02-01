State capture commission laments deaths of key witnesses Makwetu, Mthembu

Evidence leader Advocate Alec Freund said both Mthembu and Makwetu had cooperated with the commission extensively on Parliamentary oversight but the former AG passed before he could sign his affidavit.

JOHANNESBURG – The State Capture Commission said that the deaths of former Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu and Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu were tragic for the inquiry as they were both key witnesses.

Evidence leader Advocate Alec Freund said that they had cooperated with the commission extensively on parliamentary oversight but Makwetu passed before he could sign his affidavit.

In his opening statement, Freund said that the commission wanted to know not only why state capture allegedly happened, but what could be done to prevent it – and Makwetu and Mthembu were among 19 witnesses who were expected to testify.

“The former AG Mr Kimi Makwetu cooperated extremely closely with the commission on the issue of parliamentary oversight and I had anticipated he would be the very first witness to testify. Mr Jackson Mthembu, who served as chief whip for the majority party in Parliament, had submitted an affidavit to the commission – in this instance a signed, properly deposed to, affidavit.”

