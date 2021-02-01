Ball now in Zondo’s court to enforce summons against Zuma - analysts

Zuma has released a list of injustices against him, slamming last week’s Constitutional Court findings that he must appear, describing it as extraordinary and unprecedented.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts say the ball is now firmly in the state capture commission’s court to enforce its own summons against former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has on Monday released a list of injustices against him, slamming last week’s Constitutional Court findings that he must appear, describing it as extraordinary and unprecedented.

He compares the apex court to apartheid-era courts, complaining that the decision to compel him to attend and provides answers to the commission undermines his rights.

Analysts say Zuma’s latest move created more problems for the party he once led.

Zuma’s current battle with the state capture commission has multiple ramifications, more so for the political party he led for over two terms.

Independent analyst Lukhona Mguni said while Zuma was not a current leader, the African National Congress (ANC)’s continued generous sympathy towards him had been to the detriment of the party.

“And every turn of events, the ANC inevitably finds itself dragged into these developments and decisions by the former president.”

The University of Pretoria’s Sthembile Mbete said the former president’s latest position was one of daring and pushing public institutions to the brink.

She said it was up to the commission to now use its powers sufficiently.

“The ball is in the commission’s court to engage the Hawks and whoever else to then enforce the summons.”

Zuma is still set down to appear before the commission between 15 and 19 February.

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) has called for Zuma to be stripped of his title and for his benefits to be revoked.



Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the ANC must take full responsibility for what he described as Zuma’s rogue behaviour.

Bloem said Zuma was testing the powers of the inquiry being chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“If he fails to appear, then Zuma must be arrested and put in jail. For the past 12 years, Cope has always said that Zuma will destroy the ANC and the country.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.