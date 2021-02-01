Arthur Fraser files court papers against those who implicated him before Zondo

He said Sydney Mufamadi, Loyiso Jafta, and witnesses ‘Mr Y’ And ‘Miss K' lied about him under oath.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser has on Monday filed court papers accusing those who implicated him at the state capture commission of perjury.

Fraser said it was not true that under his leadership, projects were undertaken to advance the fortunes of the African National Congress (ANC).

Fraser said he never admitted to Mufamadi's high-level panel that his son was an employee of a warehouse that was a front company for the SSA.

READ: Fraser signed two payments of R20m for ANA, Ms K tells Zondo Inquiry

Instead, Fraser said his son worked for that warehouse but the panel never asked him if it was a front company for the SSA.

He denies Loyiso Jafta, ‘Mr Y’ and ‘Miss K’’s testimonies that he oversaw projects to campaign for the ANC.

Instead, he said the deployment of members of the SSA at the ANC Nasrec conference was in line with the constitutional mandate of the SSA.

Fraser said he reserved his rights to lay additional criminal complaints against persons who deliberately deceived the commission and the country.

